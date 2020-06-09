HEILUNG Reschedules Upcoming Performance At Red Rocks Amphitheater

Following an extremely successful first ever tour of North America, in which every venue sold out, enigmatic pagan collective Heilung are returning to the states for one spectacular evening! The Danish formation will be bringing their mesmerizing ritual to the historic, century-old Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO. The show was originally slated for October of this year, but has been postponed to October 5, 2021. Tickets for the 2020 show will be honored at the new date. For every ticket sold, One Tree Planted will plant a tree in Colorado. Purchase tickets here.

Earlier this year, Heilung shared their first ever music video for the Independent Music Award-winning song "Norupo," which is taken from 2019's critically-acclaimed release, Futha! The video was shot at the Neolithic standing stones at Les Menhirs de Monteneuf in France.

"Norupo" is composed around the ancient runic poem with the name “The Norwegian Rune Poem”. The poem was preserved in a 17th-century copy of a now lost 13th-century manuscript and gives a complete description of all sixteen runes of the younger Futhark.

Heilung will be supporting their 2019 release, Futha, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Heatseeker charts and #4 on the Billboard World Music Charts, placing on a total of seven Billboard charts within the first week of its release.