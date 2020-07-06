Helena Iren Michaelsen's ANGEL Release "I Don't Believe" Music Video

Angel, the solo project of Helena Iren Michaelsen (Imperia), will release a new album entitled A Woman's Diary - Chapter II, on July 24 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here. Watch the official video for the new single, "I Don't Believe", below.

This album is the diary of Helena Iren Michaelsen's life turned into lyrics and music, and captured on an album. All songs and lyrics are personal, raw, and uncensored.

Featuring cover artwork by Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design), A Woman's Diary - Chapter II was mastered by Tom Müller at Flatliners Studio, and produced & arranged by Oliver Philipps.

Tracklisting:

"Never Again"

"Streetchild"

"I Don't Believe"

"Imprisoned"

"Do You Hear My Cry"

"Eg Ser"

"Happy Birthday"

"My Desire"

"Rock In The Sea"

"Silence"

"Angel Maria"

"Goodbye"

"Angel Maria's Poem"

"I Don't Believe" video:

"Happy Birthday" video:

(Photo - Turan Ugurlu)