HELFIR Debuts “Light” Music Video; The Human Defeat Album Details Revealed

"Light" is the first track off Helfir’s sophomore album, The Human Defeat. It’s presented with an intimate video directed and edited by photographer Antonio Leo (who realized the artwork for the album’s 20-page booklet) with the collaboration of Shotalive group.

The Human Defeat will be released on June 30th via My Kingdom Music. You'll hear something really direct, decadent and obscure. Pre-order the album at this location, or digitally via iTunes.

Tracklisting:

“Time In Our Minds”

“Light”

“Tide”

“Protect Me”

“Chant D'Automne”

“Mechanical God”

“Climax 2.0”

“Golden Tongue”

“The Last Sun”

“Chant D’Automne” (Instrumental Version)

“Light” video: