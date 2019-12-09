HELION PRIME Launch Lyric Video For Previously Unreleased Cover Of HELLOWEEN's "Mr. Torture"

US melodic metal band, Helion Prime, have unleashed a lyric video for the previously unreleased track, "Mr. Torture". This cover version of the Helloween classic was recorded during the session for the latest album, Terror Of The Cybernetic Space Monster, which saw the light of day in August 2018.

The band comments: "With this release of 'Mr. Torture' we want to say one final farewell to Sozos Michael as the Helion Prime vocalist. Sozos has become a great friend to the members of the band and we have nothing but love for him. Unfortunately with rising issues in the USA concerning artist visas it became clear for the band to push forward in the direction it's going we need someone more close to home, but this will not be the last you see from Sozos and prime members. Keep an eye out for updates on that!"

Helion Prime recently announced Mary Zimmer as their new vocalist, and have made a demo version of the new track "The Final Theory" available. Check it out below. The band is more than 75% complete with the follow-up album and hopes to see a 2020 release.