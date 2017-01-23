HELION PRIME Release “Life Finds A Way” Music Video
January 23, 2017, 27 minutes ago
Sacramento, California-based science fiction power metal band, Helion Prime, have released a video for “Life Finds A Way”, a track from heir self-titled debut album, released in 2016 via AFM Records. Watch the new clip below.
Helion Prime tracklisting:
"Into The Alien Terrain"
"The Drake Equation"
"Life Finds A Way"
"Into The Black Hole"
"A Place I Thought I Knew"
"Keep What You Kill"
"Ocean Of Time"
"Moon-Watcher"
"Apollo (The Eagle Has Landed)"
"Live And Die On This Day"
“Life Finds A Way” video:
“Into The Black Hole”:
Track-by-track videos:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Helion Prime lineup:
Heather Michele - Vocals
Jason Ashcraft - Guitars
Jeremy Steinhouse - Bass
Justin Herzer - Drums