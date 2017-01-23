HELION PRIME Release “Life Finds A Way” Music Video

Sacramento, California-based science fiction power metal band, Helion Prime, have released a video for “Life Finds A Way”, a track from heir self-titled debut album, released in 2016 via AFM Records. Watch the new clip below.

Helion Prime tracklisting:

"Into The Alien Terrain"

"The Drake Equation"

"Life Finds A Way"

"Into The Black Hole"

"A Place I Thought I Knew"

"Keep What You Kill"

"Ocean Of Time"

"Moon-Watcher"

"Apollo (The Eagle Has Landed)"

"Live And Die On This Day"

“Life Finds A Way” video:

“Into The Black Hole”:

Track-by-track videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Helion Prime lineup:

Heather Michele - Vocals

Jason Ashcraft - Guitars

Jeremy Steinhouse - Bass

Justin Herzer - Drums