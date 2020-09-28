HELION PRIME Release "Photo 51" Lyric Video

Helion Prime have released a lyric video for the fourth single, "Photo 51", off of their upcoming album Question Everything, due out on October 5 in North America along with Europe via their label Saibot Reigns and October 28 in Japan via Ward Records. The Japanese CD version will feature two exclusive bonus tracks "Prof" (Demo) and "Rain" (Trivium cover).

The band comments on "Photo 51": "We are very happy to release the final single for our album Question Everything, which comes out one week from today! This song is called 'Photo 51' and based on...Photo 51! The first photograph of DNA. This song is a favorite among the band from the new album and those who have heard it seem to claim it as a favorite as well! It might just become a new staple in our live sets! We hope you enjoy 'Photo 51'! And thank you to Scott Kennedy from 12 Inch Media for creating it."

Question Everything was mixed by Chris Collier and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima with additional mixing/drum edits/reamping by Alex Nasla of Gear Gods Studio. Guitar/Bass edits by Michael Goodrich and cover art by Marc Whisnant.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Final Theory"

"Madame Mercury"

"Prof"

"The Gadfly"

"Photo 51"

"E Pur Si Muove"

"Words of The Abbot" ft. guest vocals John Yelland (Judicator, Dire Peril)

"The Forbidden Zone"

"Question Everything" ft. Heather Michele (ex-Graveshadow, ex-Helion Prime) and Sozos Michael (ex-Helion Prime, Planeswalker)

"Reawakening"

"Kong at the Gates" (Misfits Cover)

"The Gadfly" video:

"Madame Mercury" lyric video:

"The Forbidden Zone" lyric video:

Helion Prime lineup:

Jason Ashcraft - Guitar

Chad Bill Anderson - Guitar

Mary Zimmer - Vocals

Alex Bosson - Drums

Jeremy Steinhouse - Bass

(Photo - Casey Frederick)