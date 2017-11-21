HELIX - "All I Want For Christmas Is The Leafs To Win The Cup" Rehearsal Video Posted

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has posted the following update:

"Yesterday we practiced at Chris's place in Cambridge for our upcoming acoustic show at a mystery location. I say 'mystery' because this gig is not open to the general public.

Believe it or not, there's a 'circuit' that stretches across the country (mostly for 'folkies' - artists that mostly play acoustic shows). They play in the living rooms of influential people. The hosts rent the P.A., supply the food for the artist, and in many cases even billet the artist for the night. I believe Sarah Smith does some of these gigs.

Anyways, my friend Dave Southen approached me about Helix doing an acoustic show at one of these residences after seeing our acoustic show at the Aeolian Hall a couple of years ago. Seeing as we seldom play bars with the electric show anymore, I saw this as an opportunity to develop the acoustic show instead, especially now that I'm dabbling in film. The show which we'll be performing next weekend is the first step in putting this plan into action.

Here's the band screwing around with one of the songs we'll be playing, minus the profanity."

Vollmer has released a video for “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”, featured on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty. Watch below.

Get Yer Hands Dirty is available in the Merch section of the Helix website on both vinyl and CD.

“Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll” video:

“Get Yer Hands Dirty” featuring Danko Jones:

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below: