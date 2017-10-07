HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER On Pushing New Solo Album - "I Refuse To Go Away; I Ain't Gettin' Rich But I'm Getting By"

Helix frontman Btrian Vollmer has checekd in with the following update on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"The marketing plan on this disc is quite simple-just keep sending it out to as many people as possible. If you believe in the music the logic is that someone else will too.

One of the biggest challenges for older artists such as myself is that it's very difficult to get exposure on your new music. You would think that the logical place to go would be Classic Rock Radio, but very few classic rock stations in Canada will play NEW music by CLASSIC ROCK/METAL artists. So that means taking the music directly to the fans by YouTube, Facebook, and all the other media sites.

I'm 62 now and still putting out new music. Are my fans who grew up with me still buying new music? I hope so, 'cos it keeps artists like Yours Truly alive. Literally.

Many of my friends that are my age haven't bought a new CD in years. THAT'S A SHAME and the reason you don't hear NEW music by classic rock bands ie: Honeymoon Suite, Lee Aaron, and many others on the air waves. They are still putting out music but getting ZERO airplay. This is partially because of an apathy of older audiences in supporting these older artists they grew up with. I got to admit, there are a lot of rock fans (and my friends) who haven't bought a new rock album since 1989. When did you buy YOUR last CD by a classic rock artist? Be honest!

So classic rock stations are just a reflection of what they think their audiences want to hear. Some classic rock stations WON'T EVEN CONSIDER A NEW SONGS BY A CLASSIC ROCK ARTIST because their "consultants" have told them it's not in the station's best interest. Translation: Go away and don't bother us, you old f**k!

But I refuse to go away. I ain't gettin' rich as they say, but I'm getting by. I wanted to throw this out there (the above commentary) to get you all thinking of just how important it is to artists like myself when you take that little extra time to share a vid or go online and buy one of our new releases. It makes a big difference.

So far the response has been great. Over the next couple of months I'm going to keep releasing each song one@time. Please share the link to these tunes and spread the word. For those of you who have already shared a video or purchased the album, my sincerest THANKS!"

Vollmer is streaming the new single, “Get Yer Hands Dirty”, featuring Danko Jones. Says Brian: “So here it is ladies and gentlemen! The first Vollmer single 'Get Yer Hands Dirty' with special guest Danko Jones. You can purchase an advance CD or vinyl through our website at planethelix.com under Merch.”

Vollmer previously checked in with an update on his solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"Coming soon! In the next week we'll be taking advance orders for Get Yer Hands Dirty on the Merch section of the Helix website for both vinyl and CD. Got some great players on this disc including Danko Jones, who sang lead vocals with me on the first track. The disc was produced by Juno Award winning Gavin Brown, who also drummed on the tracks. As well, Sean Kelly rips it up on guitar, Daryl Gray holds down the fort on the bass, Matt Weidinger channels the ghost of Leon Russell on keyboards, and Cheryl Lescom kicks ass until it's blue."

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below.