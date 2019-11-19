HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Tells The Story Behind "Heavy Metal Cowboys" Super 8 Video - "I Was Amazed By How The Film Fit Perfectly With The Song Without Any Edits"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with a trip down memory lane:

"About 10 years ago I was going through my old films and found an undeveloped Super 8 film from 1987. Believe it or not, it was of an incident that happened to us that was the inspiration for the song 'Heavy Metal Cowoys' from the Back For Another Taste album (released 1989). Here's what happened:

We were travelling across the Southern U.S. from Uma, Arizona to San Diego. Once there I was supposed to fly to Vancouver, go to the new A&A Record store opening there and then do an interview with David Mulligan on Much Music. After a whirlwind couple of days I was supposed to fly back to San Francisco, catch up with the rest of the band, and then play Keystones there.

Well, the best laid plans of mice and men! The bus broke down in the middle of the Arizona desert on the way to San Diego. I ended up riding with Roman Rhinegruber (our big German lightman), my manager William Seip, and our driver Rick in the front of our equipment truck. It was the most uncomfortable ride of my life. The rest of the guys, never known to miss an opportunity to party, took all the booze aboard the bus and went out in the desert and had a party.

The truck barely made it to the airport in San Diego. There were literally minutes to spare before I hopped on the plane. Back at the bus, the sun came up in the middle of the Arizona desert and the bus turned into one giant heated tin can. Fritz said he woke up in his bottom bunk because there was something dripping in his face. It was Daryl sweating in the bunk above...LOL.

I made it up to Vancouver with little sleep and did two days of interviews and record store openings. Two days later I flew from Vancouver to San Francisco and walked around for the afternoon waiting for the guys to show up. We played that night and then it was off to our next gig in Reno, Nevada.

When I found the film those 10 years ago I was amazed by how the film fit perfectly with the song without any edits. Makes the hair stand up on your arm, doesn't it?"