HELIX Perform For Cree Nation In Round Lake, Ontario; Video Recap

Helix have released the video below, with the following commentary from leader Brian Vollmer:

"This video shows the reality of being in a rock and roll band. One minute you can be playing for the Cree Nation in some isolated northern community to 125 people and then three days later be playing to 5,000 screaming metal heads in Barcelona, Spain. It's the life of adventure and extreme contrasts - and that's why I love it. Thanks to the beautiful people of Round Lake for their hospitality and kindness."