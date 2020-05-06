HELIX To Stream Live At Maxwells 2018 Concert This Friday

This upcoming Friday, May 8 at 8 PM, EST, Helix will be releasing Live At Maxwells/2018. A message from band leader Brian Vollmer follows...

"This video was shot the week Fritz fell off the ladder and damn near killed himself-severe concussion with bone fragments in his brain, broken back, broken ribs... Jamie Constant, who plays drums for Syre and also Daryl's weekend band The Scurvy Dogs was the natural choice to come in on such short notice: He was already playing with Daryl, he knew most of the songs, and he was a heavy hitting solid drummer. Lastly, his personality fit our group. Nothing worse than 4 guys going in one direction and one guy going the other way...

"So Jamie had 2 practices with us and that was it. The day we were driving to the show in Waterloo I thought Fritz was going to die. His girlfriend Traci had told me that morning that the doctors thought he had caught pneumonia (he was in a drug induced coma) and ordered Traci to go home, It didn't look good. Then, on the way to the gig, Traci phoned me to give me the good news: Fritz was out of the coma and talking. It would be 8 months until he was well enough to play with the band again.

"So when you watch this show it's kinda amazing that we played so well, considering the stress we all went through that week. The next day we had to drive 6 hours to Ottawa and play the Brass Monkey. Weekend Warriors indeed.

"I want to thank my guitar player Chris Julke for bringing in the two cameramen (whos' names escape me now) for shooting the show. When Chris first approached me and asked if I minded if two cameramen recording the events, I was picturing two of his friends with their own little cameras. When I actually saw the show, I was blown away. I hope you all are too.

"I'd also like to thank our current sound man Stewart Pothier, who mixed the sound for the video and my webmaster Jay Panaseiko from Studio 73 for helping to put this together. Live Stream Powered By Studio 73.

"With the Coronavirus shutting down society, the last thing to come back is going to be the entertainment industry. At 8 PM on Friday, when we release the video of the show, we are going to be dropping the price of our hats, shirts, records, and CDs 30%. We're asking all our fans who have been thinking of grabbing some Helix swag to support us by picking up one of the above items. Head to planethelix.com/."

