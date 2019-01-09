HELIX’s BRIAN VOLLMER Reminisces About Debut Album – “We Sent A Letter To BOB SEGER To Produce The Album…”

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has issued a video reminiscing about their 1979 debut, Breaking Loose. Vollmer mentions the album will be reissued this year by Prog AOR records on CD.

The Breaking Loose album was released in 1979 by Helix. It was their first album and an "indie" album to boot, which was unheard of at the time. The album made inroads for the band in the state of Texas and led to their first real "tour" of the U.S., comprised of four dates: Helotiz (outside of San Antonio), Dallas, Houston, and Amarillo. The band ended up having a bonified hit in the song "You're a Woman Now", largely due to airplay given by Joe Anthony (The Godfather of Rock and Roll) who worked for KISS/KAMAC in San Antonio. Joe was partner with promoter Joe Miller of Stone City Attractions, who was behind bringing the band to the Lone Star State. An interesting note is that the band turned down an opening slot for AC/DC (with Bon Scott), as the promoter on that show was Miller's competition. When the band returned to Canada they were treated as stars by their rabid following. This led to their first ever TV interview with Bob MacAdory of Global News in Toronto.