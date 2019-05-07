HELL BENT Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Apocalyptic Lamentations Set For June Release; "Welcome To The Dirt" Track Streaming

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Providence, Rhode Island's thrashing crossover d-beat street metal maniacs, Hell Bent, and are set to release their debut album, entitled Apocalyptic Lamentations, on June 14 on CD and digital formats. Pre-order here.

Hell Bent formed in 2015 consisting of current/past members of Dropdead, Ulcer, Paindriver, Straight To Hell, Neon Bitches and Hard Drug. The band performs an intense concoction of crossover thrash, hardcore, d-beat and street ,etal. Following up on their self-titled EP from 2018, Apocalyptic Lamentations showcases more varied songwriting, bigger production and even more intensity than ever before. The album track "Welcome To The Dirt" is available for streaming below.

Hell Bent take their name from legendary speed/thrash act Znöwhite, and pay homage by performing cover versions of "Sledgehammer" and "Hell Bent" on this album. Apocalyptic Lamentations was recorded at Black Heart Sound, mastered at Mammoth Sound Mastering and features the amazing artwork of the legendary Drew Elliott. For fans of Aura Noir, Blood Feast, Cryptic Slaughter, D.R.I., English Dogs, Impaled Nazarene, Possessed, Sacrifice, Sodom, Terrorizer, Wolfpack and Znöwhite .

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Dirt"

"Oppression, Enslavement, Coersion"

"Ichthyosis"

"Pandemic"

"Cerberus Unbound"

"The Season Begins"

"Prey For War"

"The Scythian Horde"

"Sledgehammer" / "Hell Bent" (Znöwhite covers)

"Welcome To The Dirt":





Catch Hell Bent live at Maryland Deathfest XVII, Sunday May 26th at Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland.