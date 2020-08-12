HELL IN THE CLUB Feat. SECRET SPHERE, ELVENKING, ETERNAL IDOL Members Release New Single "Nostalgia"; Music Video Streaming

Italian hard rock/heavy metal band, Hell In The Club, will release of their new studio album, Hell Of Fame, on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, the band has released the another single and video from the album, "Nostalgia". Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save the album here.

"With Hell Of Fame, we've tried a slightly different approach compared to See You On The Dark Side. It is definitely more straight ahead album and I was honestly a bit skeptical about it at first. But as often happens, simple and instinctive thinking beat out overthinking. Expect a straight ahead, yet still addictive and exciting hard rock album with the familiar sound and trademark of Hell In The Club," says vocalist Dave.

Adds bassist Andy, "I'm very happy about the release of our fifth album. Obviously I think it's a very good album, but mainly a very GENUINE one. We had a more direct approach this time and let the songs be more natural, with less frills than usual. I already love it as much as I love all our discography and I'm sure you'll like it as well!"

Hell In The Club released their first album in 2011. Hell Of Fame is their fifth album and introduces their strongest material to date. Combining and taking to the next level the freshness of previous releases Let The Games Begin (2011) with the maturity of Devil On My Shoulder (2014) and Shadow Of The Monster (2016) and the professional approach of 2017's See You on the Dark Side (their last album and most popular release to date), Hell Of Fame sees the band angling for the world stage. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM) at Domination Studio in San Marino, Italy, the new album is an explosive hard rock statement.

Featuring members of acclaimed folk metallers Elvenking, progressive metallers Secret Sphere, and heavy metallers Eternal Idol, Hell In The Club have earned their place in the scene over the course of four albums, but their music stands out as something totally different: they mix classic hard rock and modern sounds, heavy metal and party songs, fifties rock’n’roll, and anything in between. Who said metal can't be fun?

Tracklisting:

"We'll Never Leave The Castle"

"Worst Case Scenario"

"Here Today, Gone Tomorrow"

"Joker"

"Last Of An Undying Kind"

"Nostalgia"

"Lullaby For An Angel"

"Mr. Grouch"

"No Room In Hell"

"Tokyo Lights"

"Lucifer’s Magic"

"Nostalgia" video:

"We'll Never Leave The Castle" video:

Lineup:

Dave - Vocals

Andy - Bass

Picco - Guitars

Mark – Drums