HELL IN THE CLUB Featuring SECRET SPHERE, ELVENKING Members Release Behind The Scenes / Making Of Video For See You On The Dark Side Album

A behind the scenes/making of video for the upcoming studio release from Hell In The Club, entitled See You On The Dark Side, is available for streaming below. The album will be released on September 15th.

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, Hell In The Club is a killer hard rock/heavy metal band. Think of a playlist comprised of your favorite ‘80s hard rock bands like Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and the like mixed with the cream of the crop of ‘80s heavy metal like Ronnie James Dio, Helloween, and other giants of the era. Now, imagine if all those classic songs started to play over each other and overlap and merge with one another and you’ll start to have a sense of Hell In The Club’s sound. Familiar, yet wholly unique. Riffs, big hooks, catchy choruses, and gang vocals are the order of the day as they mix classic hard rock and modern sounds, heavy metal and party songs, fifties rock’n’roll and anything in between.

Of their new album See You On The Dark Side, lead vocalist Dave says, “The album sounds great, our best production with our most ambitious arrangements to date, but still with a rough and kickin' edge which has been our trademark since the beginning. As usual we've been melting all our inspirations and what we like in music and made a unique blend - pure 100% Hell In The Club - in these 11 tracks that contain a lot of different shades, melodies, power, heavy riffs, big choirs, sweet tunes and also a full swing/jazz orchestra this time!”

Bassist Andy Buratto had this to say about the new video, “We Are On Fire”: “The videoclip of “We Are On Fire“ is dirty, sweaty and powerful. It represents the actual status of Hell In The Club! Flames, Energy and Rock'n'roll. Yes indeed...we are on fire!”

Hell In The Club has staked a serious claim in the European metal scene based on a lot of hard work over the years. They’ve toured extensively in Europe and the UK with the likes of Crashdiet, Jettblack, Crucified Barbara, and appearances at Sonisphere Festival, Basin Fire Fest, Heineken Jammin’ Festival, and more. It should also be noted that Andrea (Andy) Buratto is also a member of Italian progressive metal legends Secret Sphere and vocalist Dave is also the singer for popular folk/power metal band Elvenking.

Tracklisting:

“We Are On Fire”

“The Phantom Punch”

“Little Toy Soldier”

“I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker”

“Houston, We’ve Got No Money”

“A Melody, A Memory”

“Showtime”

“The Misfit”

“Withered In Venice”

“Bite Of The Tongue”

“A Crowded Room”

Behind the scenes/making of video:

“I Wanna Swing Like Peter Parker”:

“We Are On Fire” video: