HELL OBELISCO Cover ZZ TOP's "Sharp Dressed Man" On New EP

Italian mammoth sludgers Hell Obelisco have released their brand new EP, Cyclopian.

Hell Obelisco’s frontman Andrew states: "Hello sludge brothers e sisterssss, we’re glad to announce the release of Cyclopian, our new EP, despite the current situation in Italy due to this damned virus fill our hearts with pain and worry and we would like this to stop quickly. During this forced quarantine we managed to launch this small sonic brick that we hope will break the virtual barrier that is keeping us apart. Can we stay united in music, too? Sure we should! Sludge on."

Cyclopian features five brand new songs, including a cover of "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top, and it can be ordered here.

Cyclopian features cover artwork created by Roberto Toderico.

Tracklisting:

"Rotten Beauty Contest"

"Bleeding Ground"

"Der Titan"

"Sharp Dressed Man" (ZZ Top cover)

"Mudrising Terror"

Hell Obelisco are:

Doc – six sludge strings

Alex – behind the skins

Andrew – front row mammoth

Fraz – seven doomed and lowered strings