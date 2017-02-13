HELL:ON Debut “Filth” Music Video

Ukraine-based metal band, Hell:On, have released a video for “Filth”, a track from their album, Once Upon A Chaos…, released in 2015.

The new video was shot last summer in the "cradle" of the Ukrainian spirit - the Khortytsia National Sanctuary. Filming took place on the territory of the Scythian burial complex. The clip is available for streaming below.

Once Upon A Chaos… tracklisting:

“Filth”

“Delirium”

“Curse Of Flesh”

“Self-Destruction”

“Obliteration”

“Lustration”

“Salvation In Death”

“I'm God”

“Filth” video: