February 13, 2017, an hour ago

HELL:ON Debut “Filth” Music Video

Ukraine-based metal band, Hell:On, have released a video for “Filth”, a track from their album, Once Upon A Chaos…, released in 2015.

The new video was shot last summer in the "cradle" of the Ukrainian spirit - the Khortytsia National Sanctuary. Filming took place on the territory of the Scythian burial complex. The clip is available for streaming below.

Once Upon A Chaos… tracklisting:

“Filth”
“Delirium”
“Curse Of Flesh”
“Self-Destruction”
“Obliteration”
“Lustration”
“Salvation In Death”
“I'm God”

“Filth” video:

