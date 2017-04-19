HELLFEST 2017 - The Gates Of Hell Set To Open For DEEP PURPLE, AEROSMITH, SLAYER, OPETH, EMPEROR And Many More; Updated Ticket Info Available

Into its 11th year, Hellfest is shaping up to be one of the preeminent festivals in the gigantic playing field that is the summer Euro festival circuit. The 2017 edition is set to take place June June 16th - 18th in Clisson, France.

This year features some truly colossal acts, including legendary acts such as Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Blue Oyster Cult, Rob Zombie, Ministry, Obituary, and Slayer, right down to a who's who of rock and metal, with bands as diverse as Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch, Opeth, Emperor, Baroness, among countless others.

With the growing infrastructure of the festival site (which, last year, included a giant statue of the late, great Lemmy, and an actual functioning zip line over the main stage areas), the organizers have ensured that this is a festival as diverse - both on and off the stage - as the thousands upon thousands who make the pilgrimage each and every year.

As of this writing, full 3-day passes are sold out. Additional ticket info on day passes (including info on resale tickets) can be found here.

Full lineup here.