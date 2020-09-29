HELLFROST AND FIRE Feat. Former BOLT THROWER / BENEDICTION Singer DAVE INGRAM Sign To Transcending Obscurity Records; Debut Album Due In Early 2021

Hellfrost And Fire are proud to announce their signing to Transcending Obscurity Records, who will be releasing their debut album, Fire, Frost And Hell, in early 2021. The lineup consists of Dave Ingram (Benediction, ex-Bolt Thrower, Down Among The Dead Men, Echelon, Ursinne) on vocals, Rick Dennis (Gath) on guitars/bass, Travis Ruvo (Cropsy Maniac, Echelon) on drums, and features solos performed by Scott Fairfax (Memoriam UK, As The World Dies).

Here’s a message from Dave about the project: “Tom G called... he wants his ‘UH!’ back. Well, I suppose that’s one way of describing the Hellfrost And Fire sound. I have been a lifelong fan of Tom’s work and when the opportunity to emulate something that means SO much to me, and influenced me to start working in music... it was something not to be missed.

"The debut HF&F is a lyrical concept album, about a fictional realm called Meridian. Try and imagine Game Of Thrones meets Celtic Frost, with some Hellhammer in there too. We didn’t want a polished production, but something that had the feel of those old tape trading days, but with the necessary clarity. And fear not, Jonny Pettersson did a sterling job in that department. We’re over the moon to be a part of the Transcending Obscurity family, and I personally look forward to working with Kunal and the TOR team once more."

Stay tuned for updates.