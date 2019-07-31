HELLOWEEN, ENSLAVED, STEEL PANTHER, RIOT V And More - Over 80 Minutes From Live At Wacken 2018: 29 Years Louder Than Hell Release Streaming

Available for streaming below is over 80 minutes of footage from the recently released Live At Wacken 2018: 29 Years Louder Than Hell compilation, available on 2CD/2DVD digipack, digital download and to stream.

The greatest heavy metal festival in the world, Wacken Open Air, unleashed its latest collection on July 26 through Silver Linings Music/Wacken Records. The 16th release in the Live At Wacken series which dates back to 2002, is stuffed with pulverizing power and passion from metal stars such as Sepultura, Enslaved, Doro, Nightwish and Helloween, whose “Pumpkins United” is taken from their forthcoming DVD/Bluray release scheduled for this October, fans will be able to relive every last aural inch of some incredible sets on 2 DVDs and 2 CDs of digital audio.

Mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, NoFX, Pennywise, Megadeth) and engineered by Sergio Chavez, Live at Wacken 29 Years Louder Than Hell brings fans right back to the hot, dusty, relentless metal muscle of this metal institution. With Andrew Alekel (Motörhead, Fu Manchu, Clutch) mastering affairs at Bolskine House in Los Angeles, CA, further tracks from the likes of Steel Panther, Soen, Helmet and Dirkschneider are sure to spark household scenes of riotous beer drinking and raucous head-banging.

Taking place in the municipality of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, Wacken Open Air is the largest, most established heavy metal festival in the world. Routinely selling out 75,000 tickets, and entertaining over 150 artists performing across 8 stages over 280 hectares of land, the festival continues to be an experience like no other. Live at Wacken 29 Years Louder Than Hell is the latest diary of events, a proper heavy metal party in a box, and another recorded chapter in the fabled history of this legendary global metal gathering.

Tracklisting:

DVD1:

Sepultura - "Kairos"

Sepultura - "Sworn Oath"

Stiff Little Fingers - "My Dark Places"

An Theos - "Alean" (2019 Single)

Dirkschneider - "Metal Heart"

Die From Sorrow - "Die From Sorrow"

Korpiklaani - "Henkselipoika"

Korpiklaani - "Metsämies"

Walking Dead On Broadway - "Song of Courage"

Schandmaul - "Bunt und nicht braun"

Schandmaul - "Pakt"

Doro - "I Rule The Ruins"

Nightwish - "Ghost Love Score"

Clawfinger - "The Price We Pay"

Blues Pills - "High Class Woman"

Running Wild - "Port Royal"

Mantar - "Cross The Cross "

DVD2:

Soen - "Opal"

Riot V - "Thundersteel"

Riot V - "Angel’s Thunder, Devil’s Reign"

Knorkator - "Der ultimative Mann"

Knorkator - "Buchstabe"

Night Demon - "Heavy Metal Heat"

Long Distance Calling - "Trauma"

Steel Panther - "Poontang Boomerang"

Ensiferum - "For Those About to Fight for Metal"

Helmet - "I Love My Guru"

Enslaved - "Sacred Horse"

Enslaved - "Allfadr Odinn"

Bonfire - "Ready 4 Reaction"

Zeal & Ardor - "We Can't Be Found"

In Extremo - "Sternhagelvoll"

Helloween - "Pumpkins United"

Sepultura - "Kairos" video: