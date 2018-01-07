HELLOWEEN - Fourth Pumpkins United Tokyo Show Added After Extra Third Show Sells Out In 48 Hours

Germany's conquering sons Helloween, who are currently on their Pumpkins United World Tour featuring the return / addition of singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen to the current line-up, have checked in with the following update:

"Since even our extra show for Tokyo on March 16th was sold out in 48 hours, we're more than happy to announce the absolute final extra show for March 27th at Zepp DiverCity Tokyo. You Japanese maniacs are just crazy and we´re looking forward to rock the house with our great fans! Tickets will go on sale January the 13th!"

Helloween recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes video, complete with English subtitles, dubbed "The Hype Is Real And Party Is On!"

Helloween have announced North American dates for their Pumpkins United World Tour.

Says the band: “Indeed, the North American Helloween fans had to be very patient. Reading about Pumpkins United’s touring schedule and sold out shows in Latin America, Europe & Asia, but yet any shows in the upper half of the American continent... but your constant demands were heard! We proudly announce the Pumpkins United shows in the USA & Canada!”

Tickets at this location.

North American dates:

September

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

10 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

12 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

15 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

Helloween’s “Pumpkins United” track is available via Helloween.org as a free download. Watch a lyric video below: