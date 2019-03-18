HELLOWEEN Frontman ANDI DERIS Talks Pumpkins United Tour, Working With MICHAEL KISKE And KAI HANSEN On New Studio Album (Audio)

Helloween frontman Andi Deris recently spoke with Tony Webster for the Metal Command radio show. He discussed the band's successful Pumpkins United world tour, which featured the return of vocalist Michael Kiske (whom Deris replaced in 1994) and guitarist Kai Hansen to the ranks.

On sharing the stage with Michael Kiske:

"It's a bit strange, but for me, it suddenly was the most normal thing to do. After two or three shows, it was just, like, 'Wow!' I welcomed it and I really appreciated not being the only singer because when Michael sings, I can smoke a cigarette (laughs). Then Michael, when he realizes, okay, it would be great to have a little break for his voice, he has his break, then I go on singing. For the singers, it was probably super comfortable because we share the job. It just felt like he's coming home. Honestly, he was coming home."

On Kiske and Hansen taking part on the next Helloween album:

"Absolutely. I have two songs new, which I'm quite confident that the boys will like. Both of them are actually written for Michael and myself, kind of a duet, whereas Kai, for example, he's always great to have for the shouter parts or stuff like that. Everybody knows I'm a big KISS fan, so this is something I always thought the strength of KISS is having Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and even Peter Criss back in the day, who could sing. They wrote songs for three singers sometimes. I really enjoyed that. This is something I'm looking forward to for the next album, too, that there are least two songs or maybe three where you have two or three singers. I like that. I love it."

"It’s been over 14 months since we started the Pumpkins United World Tour," reads a message from Helloween posted in January. "It was a blast to see all these beautiful pumpkin heads around the globe! We're honored to have one of the best fans in the world.

"Here’s a small glimpse about the last shows in Hamburg, Bamberg & Karlsruhe. Just to say thank you! It was an amazing time we had with you and our beloved crew! Now we need a small big break from touring!"