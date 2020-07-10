HELLOWEEN - Unarmed, Straight Out Of Hell And 7 Sinners Albums To Be Re-Issued On CD And Vinyl LP; Pre-Order Available

Today, Helloween kick off the pre-order for Unarmed, Straight Out Of Hell and 7 Sinners, that will be re-released on September 4th via Nuclear Blast. Below you can find the formats and track-lists for each of the albums.

Unarmed formats:

- CD-Digi

- LP (Clear, God-Black Marbled, Orange-Black Splatter)

Tracklist:

"Dr. Stein" (acoustic)

"Future World" (acoustic)

"If I Could Fly" (acoustic)

"Where The Rain Grows" (acoustic)

"The Keeper's Trilogy" (Medley) (acoustic)

"Eagle Fly Free" (acoustic)

"Perfect Gentleman" (acoustic)

"Forever And One" (Neverland) (acoustic)

"I Want Out" (acoustic)

"Fallen To Pieces" (acoustic)

"Why" (acoustic)

Straight Out Of Hell formats:

- CD-Digi

- LP (Clear, Orange-Black Bi-colored, Red-Gold Splatter)

Tracklist:

"Nabataea"

"World Of War"

"Live Now"

"Far From The Stars"

"Burning Sun"

"Waiting For The Thunder"

"Hold Me In Your Arms"

"Wanna Be God"

"Straight Out Of Hell"

"Asshole"

"Years"

"Make Fire Catch The Fly"

"Church Breaks Down"

"Another Shot Of Life"

"No Eternity"

7 Sinners formats:

- CD-Digi

- 2LP (Clear, Orange-Black Marbled, Clear-Orange Splatter)

Tracklist:

"Where The Sinners Go"

"Are You Metal"

"Who Is Mr. Madman"

"Raise The Noise"

"World Of Fantasy"

"Long Live The King"

"The Smile Of The Sun"

"You Stupid Mankind"

"If A Mountain Could Talk"

"The Sage The Fool The Sinner"

"My Sacrifice"

"Not Yet Today"

"Far In The Future"

"I'm Free"

"Faster We Fall"

Pre-order the re-releases in the formats of your choice here.