HELLOWEEN - Watch THOMAS ZWIJSEN’S Acoustic Fingerstyle Ukulele Of “I Want Out”

Acoustic Fingerstyle Ukulele cover of Helloween’s classic “I Want Out” by Thomas Zwijsen who remarks: “After the highly successful acoustic Master Guitar Tour version with Ben Woods it's now time to enjoy the solo version... on Ukulele! 'I Want Out' (the original) was released in 1988 on the Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 2 album and later several live versions (with Andi Deris and Michael Kiske) followed as well as an acoustic version on Unarmed. This version is on the new Uke 'Em All album, which is a free Bonus Album with the new Nylon Maiden Lives On Double CD. Pre-Order now at here to get the Free Bonus album!”