HELLOWEEN Wrap Video Shoot For Upcoming New Single
September 10, 2020, an hour ago
The "Pumpkins United" lineup of Helloween have shot the video for the first single from their upcoming, yet to be named, new album.
Says the band: "It's a wrap! First video shooting's done - and there's much, much more to come soon! Stay tuned, pumpkinheads!"
The new album will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.
Details to follow.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helloween were forced to postpone the United Alive European Tour Part II. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, the tour has been rescheduled from April to June 2021. Dates below.
United Alive World Tour Part II - Europe 2021:
April
16 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2
18 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline–Stadium
24 - Barcelona, Spain - St.Jordi Club
25 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
27 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
May
1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena
4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
7 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
8 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda
13 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
22 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy
23 - London, England - Brixton Academy
24 - Paris, France - Olympia
26 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress
June
10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
12 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Complex
(Photo - Franz Schepers)