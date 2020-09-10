HELLOWEEN Wrap Video Shoot For Upcoming New Single

The "Pumpkins United" lineup of Helloween have shot the video for the first single from their upcoming, yet to be named, new album.

Says the band: "It's a wrap! First video shooting's done - and there's much, much more to come soon! Stay tuned, pumpkinheads!"



The new album will see the boys going “back to the roots,” with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble drumming on Ingo Schwichtenberg’s original drum kit, as used in the legendary Keeper Of The Seven Keys recordings.

Details to follow.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Helloween were forced to postpone the United Alive European Tour Part II. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, the tour has been rescheduled from April to June 2021. Dates below.

United Alive World Tour Part II - Europe 2021:

April

16 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2

18 - Moscow, Russia - Adrenaline–Stadium

24 - Barcelona, Spain - St.Jordi Club

25 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

27 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

May

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

4 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

7 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

8 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda

13 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

22 - Manchester, England - Manchester Academy

23 - London, England - Brixton Academy

24 - Paris, France - Olympia

26 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur

28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

June

10 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

12 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Complex

(Photo - Franz Schepers)