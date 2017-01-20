HELLYEAH - “Love Falls” Music Video Streaming

Hellyeah have released a music video for “Love Falls”, featured on their new album, Unden!able. Watch below:

Hellyeah released Unden!able last June via Eleven Seven Music. The album was produced in Las Vegas at The Hideout Recording Studio by Kevin Churko (Papa Roach, Rob Zombie), and showcases everything that the band’s fans have come to know and love in a more focused, concise, and powerful sound with Churko co-writing all songs.

The album art, created by William Felch and Chad Gray, features a predatory, gleaming eye with an exclamation point pupil - the ultimate signifier of what’s inside: anger, pain and a hyper-focused, high octane, heavy metal collection for the ages.

Unden!able tracklisting:

“!”

“X”

“Scratch A Lie”

“Be Unden!able”

“Human”

“Leap Of Faith”

“Blood Plague”

“I Don’t Care Anymore”

“Live Or Die”

“Love Falls”

“10-34”

“STARTARIOT”

“Grave”

