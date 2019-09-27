HELLYEAH Pay Tribute To Fallen Brother & Bandmate VINNIE PAUL With Reverential Video For “Skyy And Water”

Hard rock purveyors, Hellyeah, have released their sixth studio album, Welcome Home, via Eleven Seven Music, available here.

It’s been almost 12 years since the release of their first album, Hellyeah, and just over one year since the passing of bandmate and brother Vinnie Paul. The band paid tribute to their fallen brother and bandmate, by releasing “Skyy And Water” a reverential video filmed by Wombat Fire highlighting some incredible moments from the past. You can watch the video below.

“I think Vince would be proud of what we’ve done. Chad really nailed it vocally and lyrically. We went out of the box a bit on this album. Left the studio a few times a little uncertain, but we tried new stuff, and we’re eager to see what people think of it.” - guitarist Tom Maxwell

“We have to keep flying [Vinnie’s] flag, to carry on legacies, and to carry on what heavy metal truly represents - and that is loyalty, that is love, and that is trust.” – singer Chad Gray

Welcome Home, which features the late Vinnie Paul’s final recordings, unleashes 11 tracks, driven by their love, loyalty, reverence and respect for their fallen brother, including “Black Flag Army,” fiery track “333,” Top 5 Active Rock single “Welcome Home,” which is the band’s fastest-growing song at Active Rock Radio, guitar-driven “Perfect,” and gritty “Oh My God.”

Tracklisting:

"333"

"Oh My God"

"Welcome Home"

"I'm The One"

"Black Flag Army"

"At Wick's End"

"Perfect"

"Bury You"

"Boy"

"Skyy And Water"

"Irreplaceable"

"Black Flag Army" video:

"Perfect":

"Oh My God" video:

“Welcome Home” video:

“333” video: