HELMET And PRONG To Co-Headline US Tour In May
February 14, 2018, 2 hours ago
Helmet and Prong will embark on a 19-date US tour spanning the Southeast, Midwest, and the East Coast.
After taking their rightful places in the annals of the NYC underground and the national and international noise/punk scenes, it’s time that Helmet and Prong finally come together for a co-headlining tour of the United States.
Says Prong's Tommy Victor: "Finally! Helmet and Prong on tour together at last."
Helemt's Page Hamilton caps it, "We will be forever indebted to Prong and couldn’t be happier to have an NYC reunion tour coming up."
Fan pre-sale starts this Thursday, February 15th at 10 AM local venue time, and all pre-sale ticket buyers get a poster signed by both bands. Tickets open to the public Friday, February 16th. Head here for tickets.
Tour dates:
May
3 - Atlanta, GA - Masq Heaven
4 - Pensacola, FL - VMH
5 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity
7 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Studio
10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
11 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
12 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
13 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
17 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
18 - Madison, WI - The Majestic
19 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
23 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero
26 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest