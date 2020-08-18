HELSTAR Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Black Wings Of Solitude"

US-based heavy metal outfit, Helstar, will release their new 7” single, "Black Wings Of Solitude", on October 2 via Massacre Records. You can now watch the official video for "Black Wings Of Solitude", below.

The single, which will include the title track as well as a cover version of Black Sabbath's "After All (The Dead)", will be available in digital formats as well, and can be pre-ordered here.

The artwork was created by John Fossum.

"Black Wings Of Solitude" was mixed by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studios in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio in Solingen, Germany.

(Photo - Thomas Sprenger)