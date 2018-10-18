HERETIC'S DREAM To Release Resilience Album In November; "Bury Me" Song Streaming

Italian progressive rock/metal band, Heretic's Dream, have announced the release of their fourth album, Resilience, on November 23rd via SoundsRock Symphony Records. The new song, "Bury Me", can be streamed below.

Resilience is a hymn to courage, to determination, to the capability to address negative events towards the direction of experience and personal growth. It is the voice inside who whispers to you not to give up, and shouts loud when it’s time to fight, to forgive and believe in yourself. As what really matters is the willingness to better yourself, despite of falls and mistakes.

The album was recorded and mixed at RR Recording Studio by Roberto Riccardo. Mastered at Fusix Studio by Andrea Fusini.

Tracklisting:

"Impending Rebirth"

"Allowed Exception"

"My Epiphany"

"Resilience"

"Whispering Shadows"

"Inside My Sadness"

"Unbridgeable Void"

"Bury Me"

"Tree Of Life"

"A Price To Pay"

"A Path Bound For Tomorrow"

"Bury Me":

Guests:

Flavio Falsone (Whisperz, Asphaltator) vocals on "Resilience"

Guido Brunetti (Neverhush) vocals on "Inside My Sadness"

Alex Iacobellis (Lunarsea) vocals on "Tree Of Life"

Heretic's Dream is:

Francesca Di Ventura - Vocals

Andrej Surace - Guitars

Francesco Condoleo - Keyboards

Federico Colaizzi - Bass

Maurilio Di Stefano - Drums