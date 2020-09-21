HERMAN RAREBELL On SCORPIONS' 1993 Album Face The Heat - "A Heavy Album Was Not The Way To Go"

Former Scorpions drummer, Herman Rarebell, is featured in a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for Sonic Perspectives. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Robert Cavuoto: You made a difficult decision to leave the Scorpions in 1995, was their concerns about your career outside of the band?

Herman Rarebell: "Everything I wanted to do with the band I did, we had hits, played the Madison Square Garden, stadiums, and everywhere in the world.

Robert Cavuoto: Like many other bands in the mid-90, the Scorpions saw a down-swing in good musical content, and fans wavered. If you were still with them, do you think there would have been more musical successes for them?

Herman Rarebell: "Yes, I remember I when Nirvana came on the scene, we were working on a new CD, Face The Heat, with Bruce Fairbairn as the producer. I can remember him saying, 'Do you want to do an album with songs like 'Wind of Change'?' The whole band was like 'No,' we want to do a heavy album, and that is how the song 'Alien Nation' came together. But as you know, that album was a flop. A heavy album was also not the way to go; bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam were the bands of the time for that generation. Every band has its time."

Read more at Sonic Perspectives.

The Seeing Tree is the alternative rock band led by Herman Rarebell. The Seeing Tree was formed as the world hit lockdown and have been creating their debut album across borders and despite the global pandemic. Herman believes in the John Lennon adage write a song one day, record it the next, release it the day after. His vision and determination has knocked his co-writers and fellow performers in the band into shape. The Seeing Tree are Brighton-based singer and performance artist Eugenie Arrowsmith (who had a solo deal with Virgin and worked with Steve Hillage and Glen Nightingale) and producer Pepper (who has worked with Creation 23, Geffen, BBE, Warner, EMI), both of whom had a mass of songs that Herman has helped them finish and get out there.

First single / video "I Can See The Signs" was released in August. Check it out below.

Check out The Seeing Tree via Facebook here.