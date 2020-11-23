HIDEOUS DIVINITY Release "Anamorphia Atto III" Drum Playthrough Video

Italian modern death metal force, Hideous Divinity, have released a drum playthrough video for the track “Anamorphia Atto III”, taken off of their current album Simulacrum, which was released in 2019. Check out the video below.

With a strong passion for drums since the early childhood, Giulio Galati started taking drum lessons at the age of 10 with Armando Bertozzi, Stefano Rossini, Daniele Pomo (St. Louis College of Music), Lucrezio De Seta, Ettore Fioravanti (Santa Cecilia Conservatory of Music) and Giampaolo Rao.

The educational path led him through different music styles like jazz, Latin, fusion, and rock. Thanks to the influence of all these styles and the variety of music listened to, he evolved to metal drumming and to the use of the double pedal by developing a personal language that attempts to melt together everything he has been and continues to be exposed to.

Huge inspirations were and still are Dave Weckl, Vinnie Colaiuta, Kiko Freitas, Gavin Harrison, Mike Portnoy, George Kollias, Derek Roddy, and Thomas Haake.

The band recently released a video for the song, “Actaeon”, taken from Simulacrum. Watch below, and order/stream Simulacrum here

(Photo - Dema Novakova)