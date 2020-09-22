HIGH AS HELL Release Sacrilegious Video For "House Of The Holy"; Debut Album, Razorblade Dream, To Be Released In November

Melbourne bruisers High As Hell crashed onto the scene a couple of weeks back with their monstrously huge debut single, "House Of The Holy". Today, the band deliver an equally abrasive knock-out punch with the release of the music video. Watch below.

Frontman and riff lord, Dave 'Fazz' Favazza says of the clip: "Hell Awaits!!!! 2020 isn't just the year where the whole world fell to its knees and turned to complete shit, it is also the year 3 metal heads snuck into and old abandoned house of prayer to film their debut film clip for YOUR enjoyment!

"We had such a great time making this video, from thrashing it out in an old bluestone church to tying Fazz to a crucifix over a 160 year old burning baptism pit of fire. Yeah, yeah we know this concept has been done before, but it hasn't been done for a long time so hopefully some of you younger cats get a taste of what old school fat, crunchy metal is all about.

"If we weren't already goin to Hell, we certainly are now after making this video... So here it is guys and gals 'House Of The Holy'... We hope you enjoy it, we had loads of fun making it."

House Of The Holy is the first single from High As Hell's debut album, Razorblade Dream. The album will be released on November 6 via Dinner For Wolves. Pre-orders are available here.

Lineup:

Dave Fazza (AKA Fazz Hellman): Guitar and Vocals

Tony Calleja: Bass Guitar

Chris Fittkau: Drums