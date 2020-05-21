HIGH COMMAND Debuts "Merciless Steel" Video

Worcester, Massachusetts-based High Command has just issued an official video for "Merciless Steel", one of the most searing tracks from the band's Southern Lord-released debut LP, Beyond The Wall Of Desolation.

Released in the Summer of 2019, High Command's Beyond The Wall Of Desolation delivers an onslaught of searing thrash / hardcore aggression. The band's ravenous delivery is magnified by the powerful recording courtesy of Machines With Magnets (Daughters, The Body, Lingua Ignota), and mastering by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Obituary, Integrity, Black Breath).

Surrounding the album's release, High Command torched sectors of the country on tour with the likes of Spirit Adrift, Enforced, and more, and Spring 2020 saw them lined up to tour alongside Ringworm and others when the COVID-19 outbreak halted all plans.

Writes High Command's Ryan McCardle, "We had been planning on doing a big production metal video with swords and the like before the pandemic hit, but then we started going through all the footage we had collected from our first couple tours supporting Beyond The Wall Of Desolation, and we realized we had all this great video of a time that seems almost alien and long ago considering the current state of affairs. Meticulously edited and directed by visual madman Chris O'Coin, the 'Merciless Steel' video is our ode to a community that was of the utmost importance to us and we hope returns someday soon."

Beyond The Wall Of Desolation is available on CD, LP, and digital via Bandcamp and the Southern Lord webshop.

The artwork and tracklisting to Beyond The Wall Of Desolation are as follows:

"Inexorable Darkness"

"Merciless Steel"

"Impaled Upon The Gates"

"Devoid Of Reality"

"The Commander's Code"

"Visions From The Blade"

"Forged To Kill"

"Beyond The Wall Of Desolation"

(Photo by Courtney Brooke)