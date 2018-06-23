HIGH FIGHTER Announce UK Tour Dates for August 2018

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have announced live dates for Germany and the UK. Their schedule is currently as follows:

June

23 - Oldenburg, Germany - Umbaubar

July

13 - Braunschweig, Germany - Eulenglück

August

24 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

25 - Bolton, UK - Riff Fest

26 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman's

27 - Bristol, UK - The Old England

28 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms

29 - London, UK - The Devonshire Arms

September

14 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur

Go to this location for details.

High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Black Waters”

“A Silver Heart”

“Blinders”

“Breaking Goat Mountains”

“Darkest Days”

“Scars & Crosses”

“2Steps Blueskill”