HIGH FIGHTER Announce UK Tour Dates for August 2018
June 23, 2018, an hour ago
Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have announced live dates for Germany and the UK. Their schedule is currently as follows:
June
23 - Oldenburg, Germany - Umbaubar
July
13 - Braunschweig, Germany - Eulenglück
August
24 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
25 - Bolton, UK - Riff Fest
26 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman's
27 - Bristol, UK - The Old England
28 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
29 - London, UK - The Devonshire Arms
September
14 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur
Go to this location for details.
High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.
Setlist:
“Black Waters”
“A Silver Heart”
“Blinders”
“Breaking Goat Mountains”
“Darkest Days”
“Scars & Crosses”
“2Steps Blueskill”