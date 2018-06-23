HIGH FIGHTER Announce UK Tour Dates for August 2018

Hamburg, Germany-based sludge and stoner metal band High Fighter have announced live dates for Germany and the UK. Their schedule is currently as follows:

June
23 - Oldenburg, Germany - Umbaubar

July
13 - Braunschweig, Germany - Eulenglück

August
24 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil
25 - Bolton, UK - Riff Fest
26 - Edinburgh, UK - Bannerman's
27 - Bristol, UK - The Old England
28 - Milton Keynes, UK - The Craufurd Arms
29 - London, UK - The Devonshire Arms

September
14 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur

High Fighter performed at Wacken Open Air 2017 in Wacken, Germany. Professionally filmed footage of the band’s full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Black Waters”
“A Silver Heart”
“Blinders”
“Breaking Goat Mountains”
“Darkest Days”
“Scars & Crosses”
“2Steps Blueskill”



