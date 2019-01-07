HIGH ON FIRE Cancels Electric Messiah Tour 2019 Due To Medical Emergency

High On Fire, who landed at #22 on BraveWords' BravePicks 2018 list with their Electric Messiah album, will not participate in the 2019 Electric Messiah Tour. Fans can refund their tickets through the point of purchase.

Frontman Matt Pike has provided a statement: “Dear Friends and fans,

"To my brothers, my crew, and anyone else this affects. I do apologize for the inconvenience of this cancelation. I feel as though I’m explaining lightning striking twice. I wanted nothing more in the world to play these songs live, nor ever cancel something I say I’m gonna do.

“I am a warrior for our art, and have endured some painful things to what we do. The timing and repeating nature of this is my nightmare and almost impossible. Nevertheless, to save yet another toe, my big one, I have been grounded by circumstances out of my control. I will have more of a medical report to come but right now I’m at great risk of losing it, and/or a bigger portion of my foot due to Diabetes. Which I have been managing very well.

“It just shows how this disease can affect our lives. Please forgive me, and if you know anything about me, you know this is not like me. We will be back!”

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)