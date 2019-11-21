HIGH ON FIRE Frontman MATT PIKE Discusses New Drummer, Feeling Healthier, Winning A Grammy; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People returns again with another fun conversation, this time with none other than Matt Pike of Hight On Fire.

Matt had Elliott on his tour bus before the band's show last night in Asbury Park, NJ where they talked about his Grammy win, some of his favourite records, the apocalypse, aliens, being back on tour with their new drummer and much more.

The interview started out with Pike talking about their current tour and the band's new drummer Chris Maggio, along with feeling better with his health: "We're working in a new drummer with us and it's been interesting. He's a ball of energy and he's kind of a maniac. And ya know, we're working it out and it's been a lot of fun just being able to tour again. I had some defaults with some of my health issues so I'm glad to be a little healthier and out on the road again, and having things under control. And playing music. That's what I live for."

When asked about his Grammy win for "Best Metal Performance", Pike reflected with the following: "I didn't think that it'd be a big deal until it happened. And then like... I'm kind of proud of that, man. It's kind of pretty amazing. I didn't expect to win, I was just cool... I was like 'I'm nominated. Ya know, we're nominated, dudes.' We all went to that and it was exciting. We sat at the back though, not thinking that we were gonna get called up. And then we got called up and I'm like 'holy shit. Wow?' And I was on a cane. I made some haste!"

One of Pike's funniest answers to Elliott's questions was when he was asked how he conquers anxiety. He answered simply with, "mushrooms."

Pike cites some of his punk influences in this interview, mentioning Bad Brains, Circle Jerks, Black Flack, DRI, Corrosion Of Conformity and Dead Kennedys. He also picks his favourite heavy metal albums from Elliott's list at the end of the video.