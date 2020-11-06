HJELVIK – “Glory Of Hel” Video Streaming Feat. HIGH ON FIRE’s MATT PIKE

Norwegian blackened Viking heavy metal solo-band Hjelvik has released a new song and music video for their third single from the upcoming album Welcome To Hel, out on November 20 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the victorious video saga “Glory Of Hel” animated by Adam Avilla of Flesh & Bones in San Francisco, California which includes a guest performance by Matt Pike from the bands High On Fire and Sleep.

Frontman Erlend Hjelvik comments on the song: "I'm excited to finally unveil 'Glory Of Hel' in all its...glory! It's one of the hardest rocking tracks from Welcome to Hel and is visited by the mythical Matt Pike (High On Fire & Sleep) who lends his killer voice and face melting guitar solo. To top that off, there's a badass animated music video created by the disgustingly talented Adam Avilla. The video depicts a twisted take on the death of Odin's son Balder and the ensuing events of Ragnarok with an animation style reminiscent of cult classics like Heavy Metal and Fire And Ice.. Thanks to both Matt and Adam for their amazing contributions and I hope people love it!"

Hjelvik is the new solo band of ex-Kvelertak frontman, lyricist, and co-founder Erlend Hjelvik. After touring worldwide with some of the world's greatest bands like Metallica, Slayer, and Ghost, and earning four Norwegian Spelleman awards, Erlend parted ways with his bandmates in 2018 and has spent the last two years songwriting and creating Hjelvik's first solo album.

Hjelvik's first solo album Welcome To Hel, based on Norse mythology and history, includes all the trappings of a lucrative Viking pillage. The album was recorded and mixed at The Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon by Justin Phelps (Joe Satriani, Poison Idea, Slough Feg) and finalized by Grammy award-winning mastering engineer, Alan Douches (Mastodon, Converge, Baroness). Special guest appearances by Matt Pike (Sleep, High On Fire) and Mike Scalzi (Slough Feg) are also included. The legendary Joe Petagno created the Welcome To Hel album artwork and Hjelvik logo and is responsible for creating the timeless iconic images we all know from bands like Motörhead, Led Zeppelin, and Nazareth.

Tracklisting:

"Father War"

"Thor's Hammer"

"Helgrinda"

"The Power Ballad Of Freyr"

"Glory Of Hel"

"12th Spell"

"Ironwood"

"Kveldulv"

"North Tsar"

"Necromance"

"Glory Of Hel":

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice at this location. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Hjelvik is:

Erlend Hjelvik – vocals, lyrics and songwriting

Rob Steinway – lead guitar

Remi André Nygård – rhythm guitar

Alexis Lieu – bass

Kevin Foley – drums

For further details, check out the official Hjelvik Facebook page.