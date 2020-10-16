HJELVIK - Official Lyric Video For New Single "Helgrinda" Released

The Norwegian blackened Viking heavy metal band Hjelvik has released a lyric video for their new single "Helgrinda", taken from the upcoming album Welcome To Hel, which will be released on November 20th via Nuclear Blast. The video was created by the multi-talented artist Costin Chioreanu (At the Gates, Sigh, Napalm Death) and features Norwegian lyrics.

Frontman and songwriter Erlend Hjelvik comments: "'Helgrinda' is one of my personal favorites on the album and is sung entirely in Norwegian. It's one of the more black metal leaning songs on the album and so it felt appropriate to write the lyrics in my native tongue. The lyrics revolve around ancient Scandinavian burial rites and chronicles a fateful journey to the Norse underworld Hel."

Watch the lyric video for "Helgrinda" below.

Hjelvik is the new solo band of ex-Kvelertak frontman, lyricist, and co-founder Erlend Hjelvik. After touring worldwide with some of the world's greatest bands like Metallica, Slayer, and Ghost, and earning four Norwegian Spelleman awards, Erlend parted ways with his bandmates in 2018 and has spent the last two years songwriting and creating Hjelvik's first solo album.

Frontman Erlend Hjelvik comments: "It feels great to finally give people the first taste of what's to come with this awesome video for 'North Tsar' that the talented guys at Grupa13 created for me!"

Erlend adds: "It was a cool experience, the day corona-restrictions lifted, I took the first flight from Norway to Poland and we shot the whole video in one day in a Viking village called Jomsborg. Grupa13 did an excellent job with their team including well-trained Viking reenactors, an amazing SFX crew and even brought in wolves and a huge raven. It was an intense and efficient shoot. It felt crazy to be standing in the middle of a Viking battle while performing my song, especially since the village was open to tourists who appeared midway through to stand there, gawk and take selfies… making the experience slightly more bizarre! Nonetheless, I had a great time and I’m extremely pleased with the result!"

Hjelvik's first solo album Welcome To Hel, based on Norse mythology and history, includes all the trappings of a lucrative Viking pillage. The album was recorded and mixed at The Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon by Justin Phelps (Joe Satriani, Poison Idea, Slough Feg) and finalized by Grammy award-winning mastering engineer, Alan Douches (Mastodon, Converge, Baroness). Special guest appearances by Matt Pike (Sleep, High On Fire) and Mike Scalzi (Slough Feg) are also included. The legendary Joe Petagno created the Welcome To Hel album artwork and Hjelvik logo and is responsible for creating the timeless iconic images we all know from bands like Motörhead, Led Zeppelin, and Nazareth.

Tracklisting:

"Father War"

"Thor's Hammer"

"Helgrinda"

"The Power Ballad Of Freyr"

"Glory Of Hel"

"12th Spell"

"Ironwood"

"Kveldulv"

"North Tsar"

"Necromance"

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice at this location. Pre-save the album to Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer here.

Hjelvik is:

Erlend Hjelvik – vocals, lyrics and songwriting

Rob Steinway – lead guitar

Remi André Nygård – rhythm guitar

Alexis Lieu – bass

Kevin Foley – drums

For further details, check out the official Hjelvik Facebook page.