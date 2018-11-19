HOLDING ABSENCE Release Music Video For "Like A Shadow" Single

Cardiff, Wales-based newcomers Holding Absence have released a music video for their new single, "Like A Shadow".

Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments: "'Like A Shadow' is a very important song for this band. We wrote the song directly after a big line-up change, and it breathed new life and fresh perspective into us. The song carries over the intensity and urgency that we love in our live show and the catchiness that we try to maintain in our choruses for all the listeners at home. It’s a song very close to our hearts, and we can’t wait to hear what people think of it.”

Holding Absence are currently on the road as part of the Great Depression tour with As It Is, Trash Boat, and Courage My Love. The band will also play a special headline show on November 30th at Jag's in Aberdare, UK with support from Nightlives, The Decoy, and Blank Atlas.

Holding Absence lineup:

Lucas Woodland - Vocals

Chris Smitheram - Guitar

Scott Carey - Guitar

James Joseph - Bass

Ashley Green - Drums