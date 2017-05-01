Hollywood Rockers AERIAL SCHOOL Release Debut EP

Hollywood-based hard rockers, Aerial School, have released their debut seven-song EP, entitled Love Is Calling. This is one of those rock 'n' roll records that makes you want to test the limits of your speakers as it just gets better the louder it's played.

Written and produced by guitar slinger Thorn St. Germain, seven songs of exquisite, unbounded and divine rock thunder. Vocalist Dusty Bo is the perfect match for St. Germain's howling, ripping guitar and legendary harmonica man Jimmy Z shines on “Red Hot Flame” with possibly the most astonishing blues harp solo on a rock song ever, changing keys three times.

The first single “Darker Shade Of Gray” is a straight ahead arena rock anthem that celebrates the eternal goddess in all her finery and glory, with a nod toward a bit of schoolboy naughtiness. The beautiful, melodic hooks and clever lyrics are an unexpected treat throughout. This is real rock 'n' roll, no pussyfooting.

Tracklisting:

“Darker Shade Of Gray”

“Red Hot Flame”

“Say What You Will”

“All My Life”

“Go For A Ride”

“Love Is Calling”

“Singing A Song”

Featuring:

Thorn St Germain: All Guitars and Bass (on two songs)

Dusty Bo: Vocals

Dan Sugimoto: Vocals

Casandra Noel: Vocals

Jimmy Z: Harmonica

Makoto Izumitani: Drums

Jimmy Hunter: Drums

Dorian Heartsong: Drums and Bass (from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience)

Chris Roy: Bass

Charlie Diaz: Bass

Alex Howland: Clavinet

Thorn states, “Very simply, I wrote the album I wanted to hear!” It has been described as a “clanging, visceral, riff laden statement by a passionate, hungry band calling down the thunder!”

Thorn has gone into the vault and retrieved the secret riffs, lightning hot guitar solos and singalong choruses that might just single-handedly save rock n roll. Every song is a winner and is right at home in either the concert hall, arena or strip club.

Aerial School's two founding members Thorn St. Germain and Chaim Rochester, who plays bass in the live band, are plotting and planning festival appearances and tour this year. Stay tuned.

Purchase Aerial School's Love Is Calling EP at iTunes, or via the Amazon widget below: