HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Kick Off 2018 With "Your Life" Single; Music Video Streaming

Hollywood Undead are sending a message of purpose for 2018 by highlighting “Your Life”, the final track from their new album, V. The standout song closes the record with elegiac keys, jagged riffing and an 808-boom propelled by edge-of-your-seat raps and an undeniable plea: “It’s your life. It’s do or die.”

Watch the brand new video, directed by Brian Cox, below.

“It might be cliché to say, but it needs to be repeated: You can’t waste your fucking time,” said Johnny 3 Tears. “Every moment you waste worrying is a moment you could’ve been doing something that might actually have consequence by the day you die.”

Having just wrapped a four month North American tour in December in support of V, Hollywood Undead are jumping right back in with a substantial run of UK and Europe that starts next week. With sold out shows from Manchester to Birmingham and Munich to Prague, the quintet’s atomic live performances are in high demand especially in London and Budapest where multiple nights have been sold out since shortly after their announce in August. Tickets and VIP Packages for all available shows are on sale now.

Tour dates:

January

24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

25 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (Sold Out)

26 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham (Sold Out)

27 - Norwich, UK - The LCR - UEA

29 - London, UK - KOKO (Sold Out)

30 - London, UK - KOKO (Sold Out)

February

1 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

2 - Luxembourg City, LU - Den Atelier

3 - Weisbaden, DE - Schlachtof (Sold Out)

4 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

6 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

7 - Paris, FR - Élysée Montmartre

8 - Zurich, CH - X-TRA

9 - Bologna, IT - Zona Roveri

10 - Munich, DE - TonHalle (Sold Out)

12 - Budapest, HU - Akvarium (Sold Out)

13 - Budapest, HU - Akvárium (Sold Out)

14 - Linz, AT - Posthof

16 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlín (Sold Out)

17 - Warsaw, PL - Klub Stodoła

18 - Wroclaw, PL - Centrum Koncertowe A2

19 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

20 - Hamburg, DE - Docks (Sold Out)

22 - Copenhagen, DK - VEGA

23 - Gothenburg, SE - Tradgarn

24 - Stockholm, SE - Fryshuset

26 - Tampere, FI - Pakkahuone (Sold Out)

27 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall Black Box

March

1 - Kyiev, UA - Sentrum

2 - Minsk, BY - Prime Hall

3 - Moscow, RU - Stadium Live Club

4 - St Petersburg, RF - A2

6 - Voronzehh, RF - Event Hall

8 - Rostov-Na-Donu, RF - Rostelmash

10 - Yekaterinburg, RF - Tele-Club

Festival dates:

April

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous

27-29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

28-29 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock

May

4-5 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Hell & Heaven

June

15-16 - Bretigny Sur Orge, FR - Download Paris