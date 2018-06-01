HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Share New Track "Gotta Let Go"; Audio Streaming

Hollywood Undead’s new single “Gotta Let Go” is out today. The summery tune exposes a more melodic side of the band and showcases their impressive songwriting chops. By stripping things down to their core, the quintet unveils a new side of themselves, while still remaining uniquely Undead. Fans can listen below, and stream and purchase the track here.

“At times when we look at the past, we only see the struggles and the hardships. We too often forget about the good moments because we are blinded by the pain we all go through. This song is about letting go of that pain, so we can see that life can be a beautiful experience,” says Johnny 3 Tears, Hollywood Undead’s vocalist and bass guitarist.

After touring tirelessly worldwide throughout the past year, Hollywood Undead will head back out on the road this weekend, playing Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park in Nuremberg, Germany, followed by a run of headline dates and festival performances across Europe and the US. In August, the band will also return to Europe for the Reading & Leeds Festivals in the UK. A full list of tour dates is included below, and tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

June

1 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock AM Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock IM Park

4 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Studio #

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Venue TBA #

7 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium #

8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - Rockfest

10 - Gdansk, Poland - Stary Manez #

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar #

14 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Novarock Festival

16 - Bretigny Sur Orge, France - Download France

17 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali #

19 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol #

20 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena Ludwigsburg #

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Festival

23 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl #

25 - Belgrade, Serbia - Bazeni 11 April #

26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall #

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane #

29 - Sopron, Hungary - Volt Festival

30 - Panensky Tynec, Czech Republic - Aerodrome Festival

July

25 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom #

26 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance #

28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival

29 - Montréal, QC - Heavy Montréal

August

24 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

26 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

# - headline date

Hollywood Undead Is:

Johnny 3 Tears - vocals, bass guitar

J-Dog - vocals, guitar, bass guitar, keyboards, synthesizer, programming

Charlie Scene - vocals, guitar

Funny Man - vocals

Danny - vocals, keyboards, guitar, bass