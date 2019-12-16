HOLYCIDE Releases Advance Track From New Album

Spanish thrashers Holycide have released the first advance single of what will be their sophomore album, Fist To Face. This new song bears the same title of the album and it's a ruthless attack of pure thrash metal in its most intense and aggressive form, at the same time being technical and catchy. Listen now:

Fist To Face will be released on February 14th, 2020 through Xtreem Music in CD, 12"LP and Cassette formats, and also through MDD Rec. for the German territory (G/A/S) and Spiritual Beast Rec. in Japan (February 12th).

Fist To Face was recorded at Cadillac Blood Studios with Andy C. The cover art was created by Akirant Illustration, who currently works with Iron Maiden on many of their designs.

Holycide are going to launch a pre-order campaign this week, with special bundles and limited editions on vinyl, cassette and CD as well as shirts, bags, patches and more exclusive stuff.

Fist To Face artwork and tracklisting:

"Intrump"

"Fist To Face"

"Empty Cyber Life"

"Vultures"

"Nuclear Fallout"

"Trapped By The Crappy Trap"

"Mentality Packs"

"The Aftermath" (Recipients Of Death cover)

"Napalm Sweet Napalm"

"Innocent Hate"

"Fake Libertarian"

