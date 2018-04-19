HOMEWRECKER Release "Bound By Validation" Music Video

American metal band Homewrecker have debuted a new single and music video, for the song "Bound By Validation". Watch the clip below.

“'Bound By Validation' focuses on another interpretation of HELL," says Matt Barnum. “The chaos that can consume your mind if you are constantly seeking approval and can’t do anything based on your own consciousnesses. Always second guessing and doubting yourself could lead to a downward spiral of mental health issues and create a personal Hell inside your mind. The shadow figures in the video represent those feelings as they lurk over you throughout time.“

Homewrecker will release their third LP, Hell Is Here Now on April 27th, their first one via Good Fight Music. Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

"Burden Of Self"

"One With Torment"

"Bound By Validation"

"Fade To Oblivion"

"Constant Eyes"

"Buried And Suffering"

"Land Of The Damned"

"Rope Of Skin"

"Growing From Nothing"

"Demons In Disguise"

"Final Rest"

"Perpetrators"

"Bound By Validation" video:

"Land Of The Damned":

"Fade To Oblivion":

The band will hit the road this May in support of their new release with The Black Dahlia Murder on the Nightbringers tour. Dates kick off on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will conclude in Traverse, MI on June 1st after six dates in Canada.

Homerecker will also participate in this year's highly buzzed about Psycho Las Vegas festival taking place August 17th - 19th at venues throughout the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The band will share the stage with notables such as Dimmu Borgir, Sunn O))), and High On Fire.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Errick Easterday)