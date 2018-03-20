HOMEWRECKER Streaming New Single "Fade To Oblivion"; Hell Is Here Now Album Details Revealed

American metal band Homewrecker have debuted a new single, titled "Fade To Oblivion", featuring Anthony DiDio from Vein. Listen below.

"This song is like a summary of what the album is trying to portray by including the elements of hardcore and punk into the main theme of metal," says the band. "It's a look at the struggle with inner conflict and rather than seeking help, letting it pull you into an endless cycle of your own 'hell'. Making this album was the most in-depth we've ever gone. We spent a lot of time perfecting every song and taking inspiration from our favorite bands new and old. We feel it's our best LP yet.

Homewrecker will release their third LP, Hell Is Here Now on April 27th, their first one via Good Fight Music. "Fade To Oblivion" is also available as an iTunes instant gratification track. Meaning, fans who pre-order the LP via iTunes will receive the single as an instant download. "Fade To Oblivion" is now available on all streaming services. Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

"Burden Of Self"

"One With Torment"

"Bound By Validation"

"Fade To Oblivion"

"Constant Eyes"

"Buried And Suffering"

"Land Of The Damned"

"Rope Of Skin"

"Growing From Nothing"

"Demons In Disguise"

"Final Rest"

"Perpetrators"

"Fade To Oblivion":

The band will hit the road this May in support of their new release with The Black Dahlia Murder on the Nightbringers tour. Dates kick off on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will conclude in Traverse, MI on June 1st after six dates in Canada.

Homerecker will also participate in this year's highly buzzed about Psycho Las Vegas festival taking place August 17th - 19th at venues throughout the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The band will share the stage with notables such as Dimmu Borgir, Sunn O))), and High On Fire.

Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Errick Easterday)