HOMEWRECKER Streaming New Track “Land Of The Damned”

American metal band Homewrecker have debuted another new single today titled "Land Of The Damned”.

"This song is one of our favorites from the record,” says the band. “In a time where you don't really know who you can trust, especially when dealing with people of power, ‘Land of the Damned’ reminds you that there are people willing to run you into the ground if they can gain from it. ‘Truth lies in the eyes of the dead, chaos reigns in the land of the damned.’”

Homewrecker will release their third LP, Hell Is Here Now on April 27th, their first one via Good Fight Music. "Fade To Oblivion" is also available as an iTunes instant gratification track. Meaning, fans who pre-order the LP via iTunes will receive the single as an instant download. "Fade To Oblivion" is now available on all streaming services. Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

"Burden Of Self"

"One With Torment"

"Bound By Validation"

"Fade To Oblivion"

"Constant Eyes"

"Buried And Suffering"

"Land Of The Damned"

"Rope Of Skin"

"Growing From Nothing"

"Demons In Disguise"

"Final Rest"

"Perpetrators"

"Land Of The Damned":

"Fade To Oblivion":

The band will hit the road this May in support of their new release with The Black Dahlia Murder on the Nightbringers tour. Dates kick off on May 19th at the Red Carpet Nightclub in St. Cloud, MN and will conclude in Traverse, MI on June 1st after six dates in Canada.

Homerecker will also participate in this year's highly buzzed about Psycho Las Vegas festival taking place August 17th - 19th at venues throughout the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The band will share the stage with notables such as Dimmu Borgir, Sunn O))), and High On Fire.

(Photo - Errick Easterday)