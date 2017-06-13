HONEYMOON SUITE - Canadian Summer Festival Dates, West Coast Headline Shows Announced

Canadian rock veterans Honeymoon Suite have updated their schedule for 2017, which includes summer festival shows and a headline tour in October. It is now as follows:

June

24 - Grace Harmon Amphitheatre - Greater Sudbury, Ontario

July

1 - George St. - St John's, Newfoundland

2 - 1000 Islands Regatta - Brockville, Ontario

8 - Haverock Revival - Havelock Belmont Methuen, Ontario

22 - Harbourside Park - Midland, Ontario

August

10 - Lakehead Exhibition - Thunder Bay, Ontario

11 - Navan Fair - Ottawa, Ontario

13 - Rock The Lake - Kelowna, British Columbia

18 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, Alberta

19 - Rock The Park - Vancouver, British Columbia

20 - Rock the River - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada

29 - Shaw Park - Winnipeg, Manitoba

September

9 - CFB Kingston - Kingston, Ontario

23 - Victoria Park - London, Ontario

October

11 - Southern Alberta Jubileee - Calgary, Alberta

12 - Northlands Coliseum - Edmonton, Alberta

15 - ENMAX Centre - Lethbridge, Alberta

16 - The Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, Saskatchewan

17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

19 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, British Columbia

20 - CN Centre - Prince George, British Columbia

21 - South Okangan Events Centre - Penticton, British Columbia

22 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, British Columbia

Over 30 years ago Honeymoon Suite stepped into Phase One Studios, Toronto to record their first album. In September 2016, boom 97.3 brought them back to where it all began. In front of a small studio audience, the band performed some of their biggest hits and some new tunes they’ve been working on. Check out the footage below.