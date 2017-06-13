HONEYMOON SUITE - Canadian Summer Festival Dates, West Coast Headline Shows Announced
June 13, 2017, an hour ago
Canadian rock veterans Honeymoon Suite have updated their schedule for 2017, which includes summer festival shows and a headline tour in October. It is now as follows:
June
24 - Grace Harmon Amphitheatre - Greater Sudbury, Ontario
July
1 - George St. - St John's, Newfoundland
2 - 1000 Islands Regatta - Brockville, Ontario
8 - Haverock Revival - Havelock Belmont Methuen, Ontario
22 - Harbourside Park - Midland, Ontario
August
10 - Lakehead Exhibition - Thunder Bay, Ontario
11 - Navan Fair - Ottawa, Ontario
13 - Rock The Lake - Kelowna, British Columbia
18 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, Alberta
19 - Rock The Park - Vancouver, British Columbia
20 - Rock the River - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada
29 - Shaw Park - Winnipeg, Manitoba
September
9 - CFB Kingston - Kingston, Ontario
23 - Victoria Park - London, Ontario
October
11 - Southern Alberta Jubileee - Calgary, Alberta
12 - Northlands Coliseum - Edmonton, Alberta
15 - ENMAX Centre - Lethbridge, Alberta
16 - The Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, Saskatchewan
17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
19 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, British Columbia
20 - CN Centre - Prince George, British Columbia
21 - South Okangan Events Centre - Penticton, British Columbia
22 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, British Columbia
Over 30 years ago Honeymoon Suite stepped into Phase One Studios, Toronto to record their first album. In September 2016, boom 97.3 brought them back to where it all began. In front of a small studio audience, the band performed some of their biggest hits and some new tunes they’ve been working on. Check out the footage below.