HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN In Praise Of RITCHIE BLACKMORE - "He's Been So Instrumental In My Inspiration And My Playing"

Madness To Creation recently caught up with founding Honeymoon Suite guitarist Derry Grehan, who discussed the band's new single "Find What You're Looking For" and the band's forthcoming full length studio album, which is currently in the works. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

On the new album

Derry: "We’ve been at it almost a year, actually, since when we started it in Nashville last year. Now Mike, our producer, moved to England. So Johnnie (Dee / vocals) and I have been over there periodically finishing up. The record is, I’d say it’s about 90% done and we’d almost finished it, but then the pandemic hit, and now things are kind of just on hold and we’re releasing singles in the meantime."

On the sound of the new record

Derry: "If you listen to the new single 'Find What You’re Looking For', it’s classic Honeymoon Suite. Big chorus, melodic rock, Johnnie Dee singing, but at the same time it’s got an updated sound to it. It’s a combination of both. I think it’s really cool."

On the enduring appeal of '80s rock

Derry: "I think it's just great songs. I think it makes people feel good. When the '90s came along and killed off all the bands from the '80s, the melodic rock business changed, and it went much darker and more depressing for a while. I was not a fan of the nineties music for the most part. I think at some point people just wanted to have a good time again. You’ve got bands like Journey and Def Leppard are doing better now than they were back in the day in some respects because it’s all the music. All of the songs. Great songs that they have. They never get old and they gained a new generation of younger kids because it’s great music to make you feel good."

On the artists that inspired him to play guitar

Derry: "When I was a kid and growing up, Ritchie Blackmore was my guitar hero. My first one, and I just loved him from day one. I would love to sit and chat with him and jam with him a little bit because he’s been so instrumental in my inspiration and my playing and when I started out, you have your heroes and he’s one guy that stuck with me through all these years. I love his playing. I love his music."

Read the complete interview here.

Honeymoon Suite recently released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For", which is now available on all digital platforms. They have released an official lyric video for the track, which can be viewed below.

They recently checked in with the following update:

"Great news... our single 'Find What You're Looking For' has moved up 10 spots on Billboard Mainstream Rock Canada to #29 this week! Wow! Thanks to all of our amazing fans! Looking for the single to be added to many more radio stations across the country very soon! Keep calling in your requests to your local radio stations!"

In late 2019, Honeymoon Suite released a new single entitled "Tell Me What You Want". Check out the official video for the song below.