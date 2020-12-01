HONEYMOON SUITE Guitarist DERRY GREHAN Offering Services For Session Work

Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite have checked in with the following update:

"Would you like to have Derry Grehan play on your track? Great news! Derry has now teamed up with soundbetter.com to offer his musical services to your songs. You can have Derry play guitar on your track, or work with you on music and lyrics for your project. How cool is that?!! Click the link here to get started."

Back in September, Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite released a new single, "Find What You're Looking For". The band recently released an official video for the track.

Grehan recently posted a video on Facebook along with the following message:

"A little jam from our new album called 'Livin' Out Loud'..."